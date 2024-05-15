"He is like a fanboy trying to get an autograph" - When fans were in splits at Conor McGregor filming Oleksandr Usyk at Fury vs. Ngannou

Conor McGregor was quite enthused to interact with Oleksandr Usyk when the two were ringside for the Tyson Fury versus Francis Ngannou contest.

The eccentric Irish fighter was recording at ringside, talking about how impressed he was with Ngannou and the overall contest. He stated in the clip taken last October that Usyk was licking his chops after Fury's performance that night. Notably, Fury vs Usyk is set for Saturday, May 18.

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion and current unified heavyweight titleholder responded to Conor McGregor smiling at the enthusiastic former two-division UFC champion addressing him.

'The Notorious' seemed to have a laugh at the nature of the scorecards intimating that it was a classic Boxing device to occasionally have questionable verdicts that favor A-side fighters, at least in terms of public perception. Fury fit that bill whereas Ngannou was a former UFC champion making his boxing debut.

Several YouTube users took to the comment section of the video posted by The Mac Life to have their say on the throwback clip from Fall 2023.

@gamesandthoughts2388 said:

"Bruh, he is like a fanboy trying to get an autograph :) Shii is hilarious"

@Carrott119 stated:

"Fair play who gives a fk"

@user-ud4od6mf4t quipped:

"lol, love Conor laugh when Usyk recognised him"

[Images Courtesy: @TheMacLife comments on YouTube]

Check the clip of Conor McGregor's Usyk interaction at Fury vs. Ngannou below

Conor McGregor gives his thoughts on Fury vs. Usyk

The 35-year-old is among many in the combat sports community who are giving their thoughts on this weekend's massive clash for the undisputed heavyweight title between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Conor McGregor spoke to BBC about how Usyk was a crafty boxer and that if anyone could beat 'The Gypsy King', the Ukrainian would have as good a chance as anyone to do it.

The native of Ireland then stated that Fury was also a savvy practitioner of the sweet science and that he had a notable size advantage to boot. Tyson Fury is 6-foot-9 and the WBC as well as lineal champion of the division. Meanwhile, Usyk holds Usyk holds the WBO, WBA, IBF, IBO belts.

There has not been an undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing for over 20 years.

This is also a clash where someone's 0 has got to go with both warriors boasting undefeated professional records. Tyson Fury has a pro boxing record of 34 wins with one draw while Oleksandr Usyk has 21 wins to his credit.