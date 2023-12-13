Joe Rogan discusses Tony Ferguson's decline, Paulo Costa trolls UFC welterweight, Paige VanZant accuses Instagram of bias: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Joe Rogan's comments regarding Tony Ferguson's decline, as well as Paulo Costa weighing in on the Ian Garry drama. Also, Paige VanZant calls out Instagram for bias.

#3. Joe Rogan discusses Tony Ferguson's UFC decline

Joe Rogan has voiced his concern for Tony Ferguson after noticing a difference in his iconic pre-fight ritual.

Ferguson was once considered one of the greatest lightweights on the planet, evidenced by his run as the interim 155-pound champ and a stunning 12-fight winning streak. He now faces a crossroads in his career however, as he is approaching 40 and has suffered six straight losses.

Discussing 'El Cucuy' on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator gave his thoughts on Ferguson's decline. He said:

"When fighters get older, they can't move this well... There's a bunch of sh*t that you don't see...There's an old video of Tony Ferguson when he used to enter the octagon, how he used to move versus now. In his old days when Tony Ferguson was on his undefeated run, he was on the baddest f**king mountain. An elite fighter can only operate at their highest level for so many years."

See Rogan's remarks below:

#2. Paulo Costa takes cheap shot at Ian Garry

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has taken to social media to pile in on the trolling directed at Ian Garry.

'The Future' has been under fire from fighters and fans in recent weeks for his comments regarding Neil Magny, as well as his relationship with wife Layla Machado Garry.

Attention has been on Garry's relationship, as well as his wife's ex-partner after it was alleged that he lives with the couple.

'Borrachinha' took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a meme of Ian Garry, which also featured a picture of Layla and her ex. He shared:

"Can somebody explain this meme to me?"

#1. Paige VanZant accuses Instagram of hypocrisy

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has accused Instagram and Mark Zuckerberg of being hypocritical after one of her posts was taken down.

'12 Gauge', who called time on her fighting career in 2021 after a stint in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championsup (BKFC), has since spent her time growing her online ventures. She has started a hugely successful OnlyF*ns page, as well as amassed over three million followers on her Instagram.

In a recent post that she has since deleted, Paige VanZant called out the social media platform of showing hypocrisy after Instagram removed a post of her's which showed her performing a roundhouse kick. VanZant noted the double standards, as Mark Zuckerberg is currently training in MMA.

The former UFC fighter wrote:

"Posted this three years ago and Instagram took it down today because it promotes 'violence'... Isn't your main owner training for an MMA fight!??"

