“A version of me that kind of hesitates” – Tommy Langaker explains decision to cut training hours in preparation for Kade Ruotolo

Having faced his next opponent once before, Tommy Langaker is making adjustments to ensure that the result is different this time around.

ONE Fight Night 11 in June last year was another decisive title defense for ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

The world champion will no doubt be confident of replicating a similar level of dominant performance going into the rematch at ONE 165, but the challenger believes he has much more to show.

During a recent interview with ONE Championship, Langaker peeled back the curtain to reveal some of the things he has been doing differently in this training camp.

He spoke about how over-training has hurt his performances in the past so being strict with himself was one positive change he has made ahead of his second world championship attempt:

“I tend to do a lot more than necessary in regards to preparation, which creates a lot of pressure on myself and creates a very tense version of me that kind of hesitates. So, due to reflecting on this, I kind of restricted my training in amounts of hours.”

Tommy Langaker is fueled by redemption ahead of ONE 165

Tommy Langaker wasn’t short on motivation ahead of facing Kade Ruotolo the first time around. And that fire has only increased almost seven months since they last shared the mats.

The Norwegian stand-out went away and secured an IBJJF world championship which proves that a lot of what he said was true.

Langaker does have the potential to compete with the best in the world but he wasn’t able to show that against Ruotolo at the first time of asking.

This time around, he’s out for revenge, the lightweight submission grappling world championship, and redemption.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.