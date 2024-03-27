“All gas no breaks” - Fans heap praise on Demetrious Johnson’s title-winning run in the Pan IBJJF Championship 2024

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson is giving fans an all-access pass to his incredible run at the 2024 IBJJF Pan Championships in Florida.

Best known for his work in the world of mixed martial arts, where he has smashed records, collected multiple world titles, and established himself as one of the pound-for-pound greatest, Demetrious Johnson continues to defy the odds by stepping onto the mat and claiming gold medals on BJJ's biggest stage.

Recently, 'Mighty Mouse' competed at the IBJJF Pans, where he captured gold in the Master 2 featherweight division before taking silver in the openweight tournament.

Fans heaped praise on DJ's title-winning run in the comments section, writing:

"The Mightiest. All gas no breaks. Respect the grind."

"GOAT that was amazing!!!"

"Built different"

"Bro you crushedddd it. Plus you are so humble to be doing events like IBJJF"

Johnson also received a word of encouragement from Mike Medina, one of his opponents in the openweight tournament.

"Thank you for sharing the mat with me @mighty," Medina wrote. "I hope to see you at worlds"

Demetrious Johnson is leaving the door open for a return to ONE Championship

Bursting into ONE Championship in 2019, Demetrious Johnson picked up right where he left off the UFC, winning the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix championship en route to receiving his first shot at the promotion's flyweight MMA world title. Though he came up short in his first attempt, Johnson delivered a highlight-reel flying knee knockout in his ONE on Prime Video 1 rematch with Adriano Moraes to claim his first 26 pounds of gold.

Johnson added a second-straight victory over Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023. He has not stepped inside the Circle since, but "Mighty Mouse" continues to leave the door open should something especially enticing come along.

“I'm always going leave that door open because something might land in my lap or ‘Oh that sounds fun! Let's make it happen.’ So I’m still training, still staying fresh, and learning more in no-gi in jiu-jitsu. But we'll see,” Johnson told MMA Junkie.