Allycia Hellen Rodrigues excited for Smilla Sundell ‘adventure’: “It’s not going to be easy”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues never backs down from challenges. In fact, she thinks she’ll be headed for a crazy adventure when she returns to the ONE Championship circle next.

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion makes her second appearance on the global stage after post-pregnancy, moving up a division to challenge Smilla Sundell for her ONE strawweight Muay Thai crown at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29.

Sundell’s towering presence – standing almost 15 centimeters taller than the Brazilian – has been some form of concern for the mum-champ as their world title clash inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium fast approaches.

The Brazilian, however, thinks she’s done enough to run down whatever physical advantage the Swede brings to the table.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post Martial Arts, the 25-year-old said:

“She’s going to be a good fight, and I think it’s going to be an adventure just from her size advantage. You know, she’s a taller girl. It’s not going to be easy to fight with her.”

Watch the interview below:

Despite feeling that she will be at a disadvantage, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has never backed down from an assignment.

Her past two wins under the ONE banner versus Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd are proof that she possibly has what it takes to leave Singapore as a two-division queen.

A win won’t come easy against someone as well-rounded as ‘The Hurricane’, but as she has always done in the past, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is ready to prove the doubters wrong.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.