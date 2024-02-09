“Always gonna be much easier to come to boxing” - Liam Harrison stirs hornets’ nest with honest observation of the Sweet Science

Liam Harrison believes it will also be easier for a mixed martial artist to move into the world of boxing than it is for a boxer to test their skills in MMA. The one-time ONE world title challenger ruffled some feathers with his comments, though that was never his intention.

“Posted this earlier somewhere else and it caused some right arguments…I thought I was just talking common sense 🤣,” Haggerty wrote in the video caption on Instagram.

In the video clip itself, the ‘Hitman’ said:

“A boxer has never been kicked in the leg in their life I don’t think and I’m telling you now, it’s not a nice feeling if you get kicked straight on in your thigh,” he told Sky Sports. “MMA guys are tough guys. It’s always going to be much easier to come to boxing because obviously, the MMA guys, they are still taught to punch. They’d still train in boxing and stuff.”

Do you agree with Liam Harrison’s comments on the difference between MMA fighters and professional boxers, particularly when moving between different combat sports?

Former multi-time world champion backs up Liam Harrison’s statement

One man who agreed with Liam Harrison’s assessment was Cyrus Washington — a former world champion in boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He concurred with Harrison in the comments, writing:

“Exactly. An MMA fighter won’t usually become high-level muaythai straight away. Especially traditional 8-10oz glove muaythai. I just fought an MMA dude and he stopped the fight after round 2.”

After suffering an injury in his ONE world title fight with Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1, Liam Harrison was forced to undergo knee surgery, putting him on the sidelines for all of 2023. Harrison was previously scheduled to return in January, but a lingering injury forced him to withdraw.

No official date has been announced for his long-awaited comeback, but fight fans are chomping at the bit to see the heavy-hitting Brit back inside the Circle in 2024.