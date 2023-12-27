“Always someone that’s better than you” – Tawanchai shuts down talks about him being the best after win over Superbon

Tawanchai PK Saenchai may not see himself as the best striker in the world, but that hasn’t stopped him from dominating his competition, even when that means going toe-to-toe with some of the best fighters in the world.

That’s exactly what happened when the young phenom arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Friday Fights 46.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Tawanchai successfully defended his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title against former kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn in an instant classic.

After five rounds of intense action, the defending champ walked away with his title intact and his win streak extended to seven in a row.

Speaking with ONE Championship following the biggest win of his career, he said:

“I’ve never thought that I’d be the best striker. I feel like there’s always someone that’s better than you. I just want to do my best in defending my belt as long as possible.”

Could we see Tawanchai and Superbon run it back?

Despite coming up short in his bid to claim Muay Thai gold, Superbon is still the No.1-ranked kickboxer in the featherweight division and is likely one big win away from a potential rematch with the man who took his featherweight kickboxing crown, Chingiz Allazov.

However, Tawanchai is certainly not opposed to running it back with Superbon in the art of eight limbs. Speaking on Superbon, Tawanchai, in his post-fight interview, said:

“I would give him a 10 and I wouldn’t mind a rematch...If there was a rematch, that would be fun.”

