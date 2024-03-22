"America would be a great place for me" - Three-division champ Anatoly Malykhin wants Aliakbari, Reug Reug in US clash

Despite what he accomplished at ONE 166: Qatar, Anatoly Malykhin is already hungry for more and seeking out his next challenge.

The undefeated Russian made history in the country by becoming the first-ever three-weight world champion in MMA history.

Stopping Reinier de Ridder for a second time after moving down to middleweight, Malykhin has since said that his next fight will see him return to heavyweight.

With several options on the table, the triple champion is excited to see what is next for him and has one eye on the two events that ONE Championship is hosting in the United States later this year.

He told MMA Junkie that he has two names in mind and hopes that he will get to compete in the US for the first time this year:

"America would be a great place for me to show my skills on the next card when I'm on. And ONE has a couple of good fighters, Amir Aliakbari, and 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane, so probably one of them or both of them on the next card in the States."

Watch the full interview below:

Anatoly Malykhin will fight anyone at any weight and he's proved it

Such is the drive of Anatoly Malykhin that he would move down to middleweight before returning to heavyweight for his next fight.

The Russian was a heavyweight contender when he debuted in ONE Championship and it can't be forgotten just how dominant he was up at that weight class.

Malykhin has beaten Aliakbari once before but with the win streak his former foe is now on, that fight would appear to make the most sense.

That being said, Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is a unique challenge and is coming off of a big win over Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida last time out.

Whatever it is that lands on Anatoly Malykhin's table, you can be sure that he will be ready.