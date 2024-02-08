Even fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison is in awe of two-sport king Regian Eersel’s god-like abilities in the striking arts.

‘The Immortal’, who hasn’t tasted defeat since 2016, is on a whopping 22-fight winning streak.

The Surinamese assassin has continued emanating greatness since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization, where he remains perfect in 10 bouts.

This includes massive victories over some of the best strikers in the world, such as Nieky Holzken, Arian Sadikovic, Sinsamut, and Dmitry Menshikov, among others.

The ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion further increased his legend when he achieved two-sport supremacy by beating Sinsamut twice to claim the ONE lightweight Muay Thai crown last year.

Given Eersel’s unparalleled dominance, Liam Harrison couldn’t help but stack praise for the seemingly unbeatable champ-champ.

‘Hitman’ perfectly described Eersel’s immaculate talents in his interview with Sky Sports:

“The champion Regian Eersel, is an absolute demon of a man. I love watching him fight. He's the champion in kickboxing and in Muay Thai, he can do it all.”

Truth be told, Liam Harrison’s assessment of Regian Eersel’s versatile skillset is an understatement.

The lanky 31-year-old doesn’t show any weakness in all aspects of his game. Plus, Eersel is also blessed with a cerebral mind and the ability to adapt on the fly.

Who’s next for Regian Eersel?

For now, Regian Eersel doesn’t have a fight booked yet for his first match of 2024, but he doesn’t have a shortage of contenders once he makes his return.

A rematch with his previous challengers seems in order, with both Sinsamut and Dmitry Menshikov scoring back-to-back impressive wins.

Arian Sadikovic also performed remarkably in his last win over Nieky Holzken.

Who do you think deserves a do-over with the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion?