"And Leon's ducking Belal" - Fans react as Michael Bisping feels Jon Jones' legacy will have a blemish should he not fight Tom Aspinall

Fans recently reacted after Michael Bisping claimed that Jon Jones' legacy could possibly be blemished if he doesn't fight Tom Aspinall. The claim generated a mixed response from fans, with some noting there could be others in a similar situation.

'Bones' has received some backlash as of late for comments he made regarding a potential clash against Alex Pereira being more significant than one with Aspinall. MMA On Point tweeted a quote from Michael Bisping's YouTube channel, where he mentioned that the heavyweight champion's reputation and legacy could be affected. He said:

"If he doesn't fight Tom Aspinall, the legacy will be that he was ducking Tom Aspinall."

Check out the Michael Bisping's comments regarding Jon Jones below:

Bisping's claim generated a mixed response from the MMA community, which resulted in an interesting debate and even some jibes. Some fans agreed that Jones' legacy could have a blemish, while others disagreed because 'The Count' could be biased towards his countryman. Fans wrote:

"And Leon's ducking Belal"

"Agreed, he's still waiting for the Stipe fight when everyone's over it. Also why go for Poatan? Tom's ready for the challenge, stop ducking."

"Negative. Maybe his legacy at heavyweight but not light heavyweight."

Check out the fan reaction tweets below:

Why does Jon Jones believe fighting Alex Pereira is more significant than fighting Tom Aspinall?

Jon Jones recently opened up about fights that he believes will strengthen his legacy in the sport. In doing so, he noted that fighting Alex Pereira would be more significant than fighting Tom Aspinall.

Jones took to his X account and tweeted that he believes 'Poatan' would be a bigger fight because of the narrative going into it. He mentioned that it would be a massive fight, especially with the UFC marketing behind it. He wrote:

"Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after Stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. the most massive fight the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I've defeated."

Check out Jon Jones' tweet regarding a bout against Alex Pereira below:

