Angela Lee’s two-year-old daughter Ava Marie wants to follow her footsteps: “I’m going to be a fighter”

Newly retired ONE superstar Angela Lee has a future fighter in two-year-old daughter Ava Marie, who recently revealed she wants to follow in her mother's footsteps.

The former ONE Women’s Atomweight Mixed Martial Arts World Champion shared this in a conversation with The Aloha Hour, recalling how she and her husband, Bruno Pucci, received it with mixed emotions.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“So just a few weeks ago we were sitting down at the dinner table, me and my husband and my daughter, and out of nowhere she looks at us and she says: ‘I'm going to be a fighter.’ Me and my husband we were like ‘Oh my God!’ Our jaws almost dropped, like I was happy and almost crying at the same time. I was scared.”

Check out the interview below:

Angela Lee’s daughter has already started doing martial arts even at such a young age. She is currently taking part in basic and introductory classes that her parents conduct at United BJJ Hawaii.

The Singaporean-American fighter called it a career at the age of 27 back in September, in her desire to move on to the next chapter of her life. Before making the announcement, she vacated the ONE atomweight world title, which she had held since 2016 and successfully defended five times.

Now in retirement, Angela Lee is busying herself in her role as mother and wife. She is also much involved in her newly formed nonprofit Fightstory, which seeks to help people struggling with mental health just like her, to keep moving forward in life with the help of podcasts and videos. She said the project had been doing well, inspiring them to grow it further moving forward and see their mission through.

Prior to her exit, the undefeated champion was already away from competition to mourn the passing last December of her younger sister and fellow ONE Championship fighter Victoria, who took her own life at the age of 18.