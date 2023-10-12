Angela Lee on two-year-old daughter Ava saying she wants to be a fighter: “I was happy and terrified”

Former atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee was both happy and terrified to find out that her daughter hopes to be a fighter someday.

After dominating the atomweight MMA division for eight years, Lee laid down her ONE Championship gold in the middle of the circle at ONE Fight Night 14. In doing so, she relinquished her world title and hung up her four-ounce gloves for good following the tragic loss of her sister and budding MMA prospect Victoria Lee.

After announcing her retirement from combat sports to focus on Fightstory, a non-profit mental health organization, Angela Lee made an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to look back on her illustrious career and further discuss her future free from the pressures of competition.

During their conversation, Lee revealed that her two-year-old daughter exclaimed that she someday wanted to be a fighter. Lee’s reaction was decidedly mixed:

“The other week, she surprised us out of nowhere. She looks at me and my husband and says, ‘I'm gonna be a fighter,’ and my jaw like, dropped and I was like, happy and terrified at the same time. Almost in tears. She's only two but, that's hard,” Lee said.

“I know she's going to be growing up and in that environment because my husband and I have a jiu-jitsu gym and we do want to teach her how to defend herself. But I'm hoping along the way that she'll find her own passion whatever that may be. I don't know. We'll see what happens.”

See the full interview below:

The Lee family is practically combat sports royalty, with Christian and Angela Lee reigning over three different divisions at one time. Their younger brother, Adrian Lee, is already being touted as the next big thing in MMA before even stepping foot inside the circle.