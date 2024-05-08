Anthony Smith earmarks potential winnings from Alex Pereira grappling match for huge NSFW purchase

Anthony Smith recently responded to Alex Pereira's challenge and revealed that he intends to make a NSFW purchase with his potential winnings. The response comes after the reigning light heavyweight champion issued a challenge for a grappling match and it appears as though 'Lioneheart' has accepted.

The 35-year-old most recently got back into the win column as he earned an impressive first round submission win over Vitor Petrino. It was an excellent bounce back win as he was coming off his TKO loss to surging contender Khalil Rountree.

During the latest episode of Believe You Me, 'Lionheart' responded to co-host Michael Bisping's question on whether he could defeat 'Poatan' in a grappling match. He said:

"I would choke the sh*t out of Alex Pereira...And I would buy the most ridiculous thing with that [money]. I would spend every penny on the most ridiculous thing...I don't know, like [an] 18-foot tall d**do I'd put in my backyard with [Pereira's] name on it...Even just a regular grappling, I just don't think he would [follow through]...The craziest thing is he's the one who brings it up all the time."

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below:

What was Alex Pereira's challenge to Anthony Smith?

Alex Pereira issued quite an enticing challenge to Anthony Smith last week as he offered $50,000 in addition to a special grappling match.

During his recent appearance on Connect Cast, 'Poatan' issued a challenge that would see 'Lionheart' attempt to submit him from the seated position in five minutes. Pereira uploaded an AI generated translation to his Instagram account, outlining the details of a potential grappling match at the UFC PI.

He said:

"I want him to accept...I allow him to take my back with the hooks, right? Both of us sitting there [on the mat]. So here we go. I'll have five minutes to get up and stand. If I get up in one minute or four minutes, no matter, I stood up, he lost. He pays $50k...If he finishes me, okay."

Check out Alex Pereira's video challenging Anthony Smith below: