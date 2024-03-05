“Awesome crossover” - Fans loving Smilla Sundell linking up with WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury

Athletes looking to dedicate their time to learning everything they can in the hopes of becoming the next big thing in combat sports are all geared toward becoming world champions at one point or another.

In April 2022, Swedish star Smilla Sundell burst onto the international scene when she squared off with fellow blue-chip prospect Jackie Buntan for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

She would fulfill her destiny in style with a dominant showing against the Filipino-American, who never wavered despite the odds, which also netted Sundell the honor of becoming the youngest champion in the history of the world’s largest martial arts promotion.

Putting together that kind of performance at just 17 years old will certainly get the attention of many and two years removed from that statement win, ‘The Hurricane’ is already rubbing shoulders with fellow combat sports legends.

The Fairtex Training Center product shared on Instagram a photo of herself with WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, and fans had quite the reaction in the comments section:

“The GOAT and Tyson Fury in the same room”

“Two absolute legends”

“Wow!! Smilla and Tyson.. That’s a fighting combo to remember!!”

“WOW!!! Awesome crossover!”

“Lol, great knows great I guess!”

“2 legends”

Smilla Sundell hoping to witness mega event between ONE Championship and UFC

For the longest time, fans have been buzzing about what would happen when the very best athletes of ONE Championship and UFC face each other in a one-night extravaganza of fights.

They are certainly not alone as Sundell pointed out last December, wherein she hopes to take part in what could very well be a once-in-a-lifetime event, going toe-to-toe with elite female fighters from the UFC.