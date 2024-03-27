Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has seen better times in his career, but that doesn't mean he's ready to fold his cards just yet.

The Thai superstar once stood on the mountaintop after sustaining two epic victories against world-renowned kickboxers, including Giorgio Petrosyan and Marat Grigorian, in back-to-back order, to become the undisputed kickboxing king in his division.

Not only that, Superbon was a seasoned veteran of the sport prior to joining the organization, going against some of the sport's luminaries, such as Saenchai and Jomthong Chuwattana, before being considered one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers on the planet.

So when did it all go awry for Superbon? It started by surrendering his coveted belt to ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov in January 2023.

Between then and now, Superbon has had two more fights. He defeated Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 by knockout but then lost to Muay Thai prodigy and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title holder Tawanchai PK Saenchai by majority decision in an attempt to dethrone his younger opponent of his crown in December.

Ahead of Superbon's interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title showdown against former foe Marat Grigorian, the Thai superstar explained to ONE that losing is part of the journey and that there's nowhere to go but up at this stage of his career.

"For me when we lose, we can learn to fix it out and be better in the next game. Where we made mistakes and where and what we can do more than the last time."

Watch ONE Friday Fights 58 live and for free on April 5 via ONE FC.com and ONE Championship's YouTube Channel.

Superbon is ready to strike fear into his rival with new southpaw boxing style

Superbon looks chiseled and ready to spread fear to his opponent come April at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The 33-year-old superstar learned the importance of being a well-rounded striker following his loss to Chingiz Allazov. Lately, he's been working with world-renowned Muay Thai trainer and coach, Trainer Gae, as he learns to adapt his style to southpaw for his next crucial fight.

Sharing a video reel on Instagram, Superbon wrote:

"If you want to be a great fighter you need to be able to kick your non-dominant side as well as your dominant side."