“Believe in yourself” - Phetjeeja revels in career-defining win over iconic Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46

After successfully winning her first four fights in Muay Thai, where she was able to score TKO stoppages over her opponents in ONE Championship, Phetjeeja earned herself a shot for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world championship against Anissa Meksen in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Phetjeeja maximized the opportunity and defeated ‘C18’ via unanimous decision after a back-and-forth world title showdown. She was able to land more significant strikes to sway the judges, giving her the victory.

Although she faced several adversaries during the match and absorbed big strikes from the Korean Tiger Studios representative, Phetjeeja was able to storm it and get away with the win.

After the fight, the 21-year-old shared a few photos of the fight on her official Instagram account and captioned:

“« You can do it if you believe in yourself. » ☝🏻💪🏻🔥. @onechampionship @venumtrainingcamp #phetjeeja #phetjeejalukjaoporongtom #thequeen 👑 ✨”

The Team Medhi Zatout representative improved her record in the world’s largest martial arts organization to 5-0. Phetjeeja was also the first athlete to beat Meksen in the promotion and snap her three-fight win streak.

Phetjeeja earns automatic world title shot against Janet Todd

After an incredible victory against one of the best kickboxers today, Phetjeeja will be bracing herself for another gigantic clash versus the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, Janet Todd.

The two combat sports stars are expected to meet in a world title unification match next year to determine the undisputed titleholder of the 115-pound kickboxing division.