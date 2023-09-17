“Blessed to have this opportunity” - Mikey Musumeci receives sage wisdom from Muay Thai legend Nong-O

Five-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Mikey Musumeci is known for being a superstar in the world of submission grappling. However, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ may soon take the mixed martial arts world by storm.

On October 6, Musumeci will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for an openweight submission superfight with former ONE world champion and Japanese legend, Shinya Aoki. It will be another big test for the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion as he continues to perfect his craft.

Mikey Musumeci was recently spotted doing some Muay Thai training alongside one of the best to ever do it, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Nong-O Hama.

“Today I had the opportunity to have a private lesson from Muay Thai legend @nongogaiyanghadao it was such an honor to learn from him!!! His technique is incredible!! I learned so so much!!! 🙇🏻‍♂️❤️ I’m 2 weeks now into Muay Thai and I have seen tremendous improvements! So blessed to have this opportunity to learn from the best!!! Working hard everyday!”

Thus far, Mikey Musumeci is undefeated in his ONE Championship career, earning victories over Combat Sambo, IBJJF, and ONE world champions. Most recently, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ successfully defended his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against fellow champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13.

Next, Musumeci will attempt to add a former world champion to his list when he meets one of the greatest fighters to come from the land of the rising sun, Shinya Aoki.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in US primetime on October 6.