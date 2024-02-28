“Bro’s soul left his body” - Fans grimace at the sight of Thanh Le’s skull-crushing KO of Yusup Saadulaev in ONE debut

Though he’s best known for getting the job done with his hands, ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le got the job done with a perfectly placed knee in his promotional debut against Yusup Saadulaev in 2019.

“Power prevails 💢 Don’t miss the ONE Featherweight MMA World Title unification clash between Thanh Le and Tang Kai on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar. Who you got for the W? 🤩”

Fans reacted to the brutal knockout in the comments section on Instagram, writing:

“Bro’s soul left his body”

“He just ate the knee….daaaaaaamn”

“That’s crazy”

“Who turned the light off?”

“A knee in motion at this height to the face would ko anyone twice 😱”

“It hurt me too😵‍💫”

Le will look to deliver a similar result this Friday (March 1) when he steps inside the Circle for a world title unification clash with the man who took his ONE featherweight MMA world title a year and a half ago — Tang Kai.

Thanh Le has his eyes on redemption and undisputed gold at ONE 166: Qatar

The two bonafide knockout artists will run back their ONE 160 clash where Tang Kai bested Thanh Le with a brilliant 25-minute performance that saw him leave with his hand raised and ONE Championship gold around his waist.

Since then, Le has bounced back, earning a sensational 62-second heel hook submission victory over Russian standout Ilya Freymanov to claim the division’s interim crown. Next, he’ll attempt to recapture the undisputed world title while earning some redemption in the process.

As for Tang Kai, the bout marks his return to action after suffering injuries after beating Thanh Le for the gold. Before his victory over Le, Tang dispatched three opponents in a row by way of knockout, including a brutal first-round KO against perennial contender Kim Jae Woong at the promotion’s 10th anniversary showcase ONE X.

Who leaves the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar with the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world championship?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.