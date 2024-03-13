“Champion vibes” - Fans ready to see Superbon capture interim kickboxing gold against rival Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is gearing up for his opportunity to once again wrap 26 pounds of gold around his waist.

On Friday, April 5, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Friday Fights 58. In the main event of the evening, Superbon Singha Mawynn will square off with three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing crown.

“Training for my next fight April 5,” Superbon wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of him putting in work at the gym.

ONE Championship fans shared their excitement for Superbon’s imminent return in the comments section on Instagram, writing.

The bout will come just over two years removed from the pair’s first meeting at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022. On that night, Superbon scored a unanimous decision victory over Grigorian to retain his kickboxing world title. 10 months later, the Thai superstar would drop the gold following a devastating second-round KO against reigning world champion Chingiz Allazov.

With a win over Marat Grigorian, Superbon will secure himself an opportunity to reclaim the undisputed belt.

Marat Grigorian gunning for his own rematch against Chingiz Allazov with a win over Superbon

Since suffering a loss against the former champ at ONE X, Marat Grigorian has earned a decisive decision victory over Tayfun Ozcan and, most recently, delivered a spectacular third-round knockout of Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Grigorian goes into the contest with 68 career wins under his belt and sits as the second-ranked contender in the division, one spot behind Superbon. And like his opponent, a win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will guarantee him another crack at Chingiz Allazov.

Grigorian came up short in his first shot at ‘Chinga’ at ONE Fight Night 13 in August and the Armenian is already chomping at the bit for another opportunity to dethrone the division’s top dog.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world on Friday, April 5.