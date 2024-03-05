If ONE Championship ever decides to hold an event in Russia, Anatoly Malykhin will undoubtedly headline this blockbuster card.

This was confirmed by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong himself following ‘Sladkiy’s historic three-division conquest at ONE 166 last weekend.

Malykhin, who already lords over the heavyweight and light heavyweight ranks, added a third weight class with a TKO victory over former middleweight MMA king Reinier de Ridder.

Considering his status among the elite of the elite, it’s no secret that Malykhin will be adored by the masses in a possible homecoming in his native Russia.

The ONE head honcho expressed his intrigue with the idea during the post-event press conference:

“We definitely have a big fan base in Russia, ONE Championship. If we ever go to Russia, definitely I want to bring Anatoly to Moscow and put on a big show. For sure, for sure. We have a big fan base in Russia. [Anatoly] wants to go to Siberia, ok. We’ll see, I need to see Siberia myself.”

Watch the full ONE 166 post-event presser:

Chatri Sityodtong impressed by Anatoly Malykhin’s evolving mic skills

Anatoly Malykhin displayed a terrifying form in his first foray at 205 pounds, looking more agile than ever while retaining his skull-crushing power.

While his ever-evolving skills deserve endless praise, his effort to promote himself more by enhancing his English proficiency has also been noticed by Chatri Sityodtong.

The ONE boss said in the same interview:

“I was very happy Anatoly. In the press conference, you spoke a lot of English. You did a lot of trash-talking with RDR. Both of you had a lot of fun. It was good.”

The replay of ONE 166: Qatar is free for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada