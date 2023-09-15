Chatri Sityodtong hints at explosive end-year for ONE Championship including Middle East and Japan events

ONE Championship has enjoyed a momentous 2023 thus far. But, per Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, fans should brace themselves for another high-tempo quarter in the final three months.

The Singapore-based organization has aggressively hit the sphere this year. They have its series of Fight Nights, hosted every month, and Friday Fights, an ode to some of the planet’s best Muay Thai strikers, every week inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With three-quarters of the year almost done with and the final inching near – a period where ONE Championship will run three back-to-back mega events – the lifelong martial artist shared that the world’s largest martial arts organization is far from shifting gears downwards.

In an interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts on Wednesday, the Black Belt Hall of Famer teased the possibility of the organization breaking new ground alongside a return to a country rich in martial arts history.

Sityodtong said:

“Actually it even started this year, you know, in September, we’re kicking off, and then we have a big event in the Middle East in Q4 and then followed up very quickly with Japan. I think that, I can’t remember, I think it’s a 20,000 seater, maybe 30,000 seater. We haven't announced the dates or stuff like that, but we have a lot of very fun plans in the works.”

Watch the video here:

ONE Championship’s last pitstop to the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ was for ONE: Century in October 2019. In March of that year, the promotion debuted with a record-breaking card, ONE: A New Era, in Tokyo, Japan.

Talks about an event in the Middle East also gained momentum this year after ONE Championship and Media City Qatar signed an MOU to bring the promotion’s world-class spectacle to that side of the globe.

Q4 of 2023 looks exciting if it is anything to go by. But in the meantime, the organization is gearing up for a busy three-week period that kicks off with Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title matchup at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22nd.

A week after, the female-led ONE Fight Night 14 will emanate from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29nd. The card is topped by the Stamp Fairtex-Ham Seo Hee showdown for the interim atomweight MMA world title.

Last but not least, Tawanchai PK Seanchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn collide in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6th.

ONE Fight Night 14 and Fight Night 15 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Meanwhile, ONE Friday Fights 34 will be free to watch for all via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.