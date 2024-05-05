"Chito became a joke so fast" - Fans react to Marlon Vera calling out UFC 301 winner

Marlon Vera called out Jose Aldo for a rematch after the Brazilian legends' octagon return on Saturday night.

At UFC 301, Aldo ended a nearly two-year layoff from MMA, where he pursued professional boxing, and fought Jonathan Martinez in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The former UFC featherweight champion was listed as the betting underdog before proving oddsmakers wrong by securing a unanimous decision win.

Aldo fought out his UFC contract on Saturday night and could pursue opportunities outside the Octagon. With that said, the 37-year-old hasn't ruled out a potential return and already has a top bantamweight contender calling him out.

Following the UFC 301 co-main event, number four-ranked 'Chito' Vera had this to say on X:

"Let's run it back Aldo ????"

Vera's message was re-posted on Instagram by MMA Junkie, leading to the following fan reactions in the comment section:

"Sorry, Aldo going to start boxing now and make his well deserved bag"

"Chito became a joke so fast"

"Thought Chito wanted to fight Petr next, why's he running now"

"This actually can bring Aldo back to a title shot tbh easy win again for him"

Fans react to Marlon Vera's callout

Vera and Aldo fought in December 2020 when the former was coming off an impressive win against Sean O'Malley. That night, Aldo secured a unanimous decision inside the UFC APEX to end a three-fight losing streak.

Marlon Vera claims Petr Yan won't accept fight against him

Marlon Vera last fought on March 9, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss against UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. Following the disappointing defeat, 'Chito' called out number three-ranked Petr Yan, who ended a three-fight skid by defeating Song Yadong at the same event as O'Malley vs. Vera 2.

Since then, Vera and Yan have traded insults on social media, with 'Chito' saying this on X in late April:

"UFC saying that yan ain't gonna fight. Easy to bark when u know u not stepping up."

Yan has repeatedly claimed Vera is lying about not accepting the matchup. Although different stories are being told, Yan and Vera have voiced their interest in fighting in November for an expected pay-per-view event inside Madison Square Garden in New York. Only time will tell if they sign on the dotted line.

