Confident Jonathan Haggerty plans to stick around in kickboxing when he takes vacant bantamweight strap

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is serious about competing as well in the kickboxing lane and confident of taking on anyone that would stand in his way.

‘The General’ is slated to vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

He will go up against the division’s reigning mixed martial arts title holder Fabricio Andrade in an all-champion clash.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty said he intends to compete in kickboxing simultaneously, especially if he wins the vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap.

The 26-year-old striker from the United Kingdom said:

“There’s great opposition in the kickboxing division. I’ll win the belt, and I’m happy to defend it against anyone.”

Jonathan Haggerty is looking to secure consecutive championships after his first-round knockout victory over Thai legend Nong-O Hama in April to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Prior to becoming the bantamweight Muay Thai king, ‘The General’ once held the flyweight world title in the martial art.

Fabricio Andrade, for his part, is competing in his first kickboxing match under ONE Championship but has warned his opponent that he is not a total stranger to the sport, having “extensive” experience competing in it before joining the promotion.

Like Haggerty, ‘Wonder Boy’ is coming off a championship-clinching victory in his previous fight, sending fellow Brazilian John Lineker to a fourth-round technical knockout (corner stoppage) loss to become the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.