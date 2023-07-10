Dana White's no-nonsense response to 'racism' allegations on Israel Adesanya wins over MMA community - "The realest answer I’ve seen"

Following Dricus du Plessis' UFC 290 win over Robert Whittaker, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya came into the octagon and squared off with the South African.

The two had gone back and forth over their lineage, and it was all prompted by du Plessis saying he would like to be the first champion who lives in Africa.

'Stillknocks' comments were not well received by Adesanya, who saw it as du Plessis questioning his lineage and identity. So, when Adesanya came into the cage, he attacked du Plessis in an expletive-filled rant, calling the South African the n-word multiple times.

UFC Boss Dana White was asked about the incident at the UFC 290 post-fight press conference, to which he said:

"He's (Israel Adesanya) black. Who gives a s**t? I could care less. This is the fight business. Israel Adesanya can say whatever he wants to say. Who gives a s**t? Are people b***hing about it? Oh, of course they are. I got it, yeah, too f**king bad."

Check out the clip here:

An0maly @LegendaryEnergy Dana White was asked about the “racial tension” between Israel Adasanya & Dricus Du Pleissis.



After hearing what Dana White had to say, UFC fans took to Twitter to laud him for remaining neutral and not making too much of the whole ordeal.

User @SimplyAlany said:

"That’s the realest answer I’ve seen in a long time."

@mayadupreeworld said:

"@danawhite is a legend and again speaking truth"

User @paint_the_trump lauded Dana White for defusing the situation, rather than blowing it out of proportion and making it political. They said:

"This is why racism won’t gain any ground in the UFC. No one will give it any oxygen every color. Every nationality is involved in the UFC too. Just another reason to be a fight fan."

Another user @JaesonStrategos also praised Dana White's ability in dealing with difficult questions and the press. They tweeted:

"Good for Dana for not taking the bait. If more white men told race agitators "who gives a sh&t" the race hustle would deflate like a balloon."

@CaffMomREDACTED also stated that there was some hypocrisy on the part of the media. They said:

"What silliness! They’re going to call out namecalling but they would be completely thrilled if those guys fought to the death."

User @alksnis further commended Dana White, tweeting:

"Thank you, more of this please"

@PabloCarballedo added:

"The world needs a little more “who gives a s**t?” attitude."

