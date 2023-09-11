Danial Williams looking to shock Jonathan Di Bella: “He just hasn’t fought someone like me before”

Danial Williams is ready to bring unprecedented firepower in his world title challenge against Jonathan Di Bella.

The Thai-Australian firestarter will challenge Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE Fight Night 15 card on October 6 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the bout, Williams said he’s ready to unleash an offensive game plan that Di Bella has yet to experience.

While Di Bella holds a piece of ONE Championship gold, Williams is confident the Canadian-Italian star has never faced an opponent at his level.

Williams said:

“I just feel like he just hasn’t fought someone like me before.”

Williams is one of the most aggressive and exciting strikers in ONE Championship. ‘Mini T’ holds three wins in the promotion including two highlight reel knockouts over Zelang Zhaxi and Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke.

The 30-year-old star also had two enthralling bouts against Thai megastars Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, and Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Di Bella, meanwhile, is one of the most clinical kickboxers on the planet right now.

While he may be technical in his approach, the Montrealer has enough firepower to shake the cobwebs out of anyone. Di Bella displayed his calculating power when he faced Zhang Peimian in his debut at ONE 162 in October 2022 for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

The pair engaged in a dangerous back and forth, but Di Bella captured the pivotal moment in the five-round bout when he clocked Zhang with a well-time roundhouse kick for the late knockdown.

That clutch performance ultimately earned Di Bella the unanimous decision win and the precious world title.

ONE Fight Night 15 is ONE Championship’s 10th Amazon card of the year and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.