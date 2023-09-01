Danial Williams fired up to "put on an absolute show" against Jonathan Di Bella

At ONE Fight Night 15, Danial Williams is looking to produce another signature performance that fans have become accustomed to.

On October 6, ‘Mini T’ will challenge ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella in what would be the Canadian-Italian's first defense.

In the build-up to his showdown at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Williams has spoken a lot about the pressure that is on him in this fight.

Not only does he need to produce the best performance of his career to try and leave the circle as a world champion, the Australian-Thai striker is coming into this fight after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time under the ONE Championship banner.

That being said, with all of those external factors, Williams will always have one trick up his sleeve he can rely on when push comes to shove.

‘Mini T’ has earned a reputation as a must-watch fighter for always delivering fun and entertaining contests when he’s on a card.

Having that in his back pocket at all times, Williams knows that he can always rely on his ability to wade into the fire with his opponent and see who can take the heat.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams spoke about his mindset heading into one of the biggest fights of his career.

He said:

“We're going to come back with a win and I'm going to put on an absolute show no matter what people say or what people think.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.