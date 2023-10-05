Danial Williams ready to unleash his full power against Jonathan Di Bella: “I’m just aiming high”

Danial Williams is ready to bring the fight to Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15.

The Thai-Australian star will challenge Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams detailed how a full fight camp made him the best possible version of himself heading into fight night.

Williams said he wasn’t at full power when he faced ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his ONE Championship debut in 2021.

With a full fight camp behind him, Williams is confident he can unleash his best against Di Bella.

'Mini T' said:

“But you know give me two weeks' notice, and I’ll give you a Fight of the Year like obviously with Rodtang.”

Williams added:

“So I wanna know how I’d do with four weeks' notice now, at least, or six weeks, especially with eight weeks. I feel like I could do really well at that weight. I’m just aiming high obviously, but yeah.”

There’s no question that Williams has featured in some of the wildest brawls in ONE Championship history. His debut fight with Rodtang was the 2021 Fight of the Year for Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Though he lost that match, Williams bounced back with three straight wins against Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Namiki Kawahara, and Zelang Zhaxi.

Williams also challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in March at ONE Fight Night 8.

‘Mini T’ now has a chance at a world title in his natural weight class and he plans to put on an absolute showing against Di Bella in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.