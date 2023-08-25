Danial Williams recalls how deceptively evasive Rodtang is: “It was just really hard to hit him”

Danial Williams has one of the toughest resumes in ONE Championship, having been able to compete in all three disciplines: MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. Among the opponents he faced were former ONE strawweight world champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Filipino slugger Jeremy Miado, and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 among others.

But the Thai-Aussie athlete has one particular experience he won’t forget: when he faced ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his debut under the world’s largest martial arts organization in April 2021 at ONE on TNT I.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, the 30-year-old explained how the Thai sensation made him punch the air multiple times during their match.

‘Mini T’ said:

"When I fought him, it was just really hard to hit him, man. I found it so difficult to hit him, even trying to think I was quicker, it just didn't happen."

The result of their match was enough evidence to support this statement by Williams, as the ‘Iron Man’ took the unanimous decision victory to retain his coveted world title. He hopes to bring that enriching experience from the Rodtang fight to his latest championship opportunity.

Williams challenges ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be ‘Mini T’s’ second kickboxing match under ONE and third world title shot after coming up short in his first two tries against Rodtang and Superlek.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Rodtang’s upcoming megafight with Superlek will also headline ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22. ONE’s Friday Fight events are available weekly free of charge on the promotion’s official YouTube page.