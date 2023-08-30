Danial Williams says Rodtang must ‘get inside’ to break Superlek: “He's got the weapons in his hand”

Danial Williams believes the key to Rodtang’s success over Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be closing the distance and putting his weapons to use.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will feature a stacked lineup of can’t-miss clashes all headlined by one of the most anticipated fights in Muay Thai history. Rodtang The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon will put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek.

Having shared the circle with Rodtang, Danial Williams knows a thing or two about what it takes to compete against the man with the iron chin. Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, ‘Mini T’ said:

“You know he's [Rodtang] got the weapons in his hands, it’s very fast. If he can get inside, it’ll be really good for him.”

Expand Tweet

Fans are undoubtedly counting down the days until September 22 when Rodtang and Superlek finally step inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Two weeks after their highly anticipated scrap is in the books, Danial Williams will make his own return to the Mecca of Muay Thai for a showdown with ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

Williams has competed in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing thus far and remains determined to achieve his dream of carrying three ONE world titles. On October 6, he’ll have the opportunity to take a big step in the right direction against undefeated Canadian-Italian world titleholder Jonathan Di Bella.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, and Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 15 live in U.S. primetime on October 6.