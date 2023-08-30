Danial Williams wants to test how crazy Jonathan Di Bella is: “I just hope to break him down with pressure”

When Australian-Thai striker Danial Williams challenges ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella, he wants to test the division king’s mettle thoroughly.

‘Mini T’ makes another run at kickboxing gold against Canadian-Italian champion Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok. It comes six months after his failed bid for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against reigning champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Heading into his scheduled match at ONE Fight Night 15, Danial Williams has made his intentions known that he is going to put the heat on Jonathan Di Bella and see how the champ will respond in keeping his title.

The 30-year-old native of Perth said:

“I'm not exactly sure how crazy he is. So yeah, I just hope to break him down with pressure.”

He added:

“What I haven’t seen, like I said, is the flaw I want to test, the mentality of his and just someone just pressuring him no matter what with power.”

In his previous fight against Superlek, Danial Williams surrendered some size disadvantage and took on the match on short notice, which eventually worked against his favor.

While he went out to compete and actually had his moments, he never really made significant headway as much as he wanted to, before being knocked out in the third round and slumping to defeat.

For his upcoming fight, Danial Williams said he is confident of performing better with the contest fought in his traditional weight class of strawweight and having more time to focus on and sharpen his kickboxing skills.

Looking to frustrate ‘Mini T’ is Jonathan Di Bella, who is making his first defense of the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title after claiming it in his promotional debut last October.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.