Martin Nguyen stoked for fellow Australian Danial Williams’ shot at ONE world title

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion ‘The Situ-Asian’ Martin Nguyen always pulls for his own, especially his fellow Australians. That is why the 34-year-old veteran is backing compatriot Danial Williams when 'Mini T' gets another shot at ONE gold in his next fight.

Australian-Thai sensation Williams is set to challenge reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella for the golden strap at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nguyen shared his thoughts on Williams’ upcoming matchup.

‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“Man, it’s just an opportunity of a lifetime that you can’t say no to. So he took it with both hands and I really, really hope he’s preparing well for this one.”

Williams is coming off two harrowing knockout losses, first to Jeremy Miado in October of 2022 in MMA and most recently to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

However, back at his natural weight class, and solely focused on kickboxing for a full training camp, Williams is reinvigorated and ready to shock the world.

Meanwhile, Nguyen recently signed a new contract with ONE Championship, one that he says he is very happy with. Expect to see the return of ‘The Situ-Asian’ sometime later this year.