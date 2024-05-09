Daniel Cormier reacts to Real Madrid's victory over Bayern Munich in UCL semifinals - "Bullsh*t offsides call!"

Daniel Cormier is incensed over Real Madrid's hard-fought 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal match. With the win, Real Madrid moves on to the final, where they face Borussia Dortmund, another German football club, on June 1.

Unfortunately, the win was marred by controversy, as the one linesman flagged a Bayern Munich goal offside that would have tied the game 2-2. The goal would have given Bayern Munich a chance to advance to the final by forcing more extra-time.

However, referee Syzymon Marciniak drew further controversy by blowing the whistle before VAR could verify whether the goal was indeed offside. This reignited the common conspiracy theory that match officials favor Real Madrid in the Champions League, which was echoed by Cormier on X/Twitter.

"That was a bullsh*t offsides call! They wanted Real Madrid to win. That was nonsense @TeamKhabib no.1 bullsh*t"

Daniel Cormier often keeps his thoughts focused on MMA, where he shares his opinions about the sport's ongoings. This, however, marked a rare instance where he touched on association football/soccer. Many were in uproar over the officiating of the Champions League semifinal game, but nothing could be done.

The former UFC two-division champion's frustrations are unlikely to be shared by his American Kickboxing Academy teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is a well-known Real Madrid fan. In fact, 'DC' even tagged Nurmagomedov in his tweet, referencing one of the latter's most iconic sayings.

Daniel Cormier's teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov is a loyal Real Madrid supporter

While Daniel Cormier took issue with the manner in which Real Madrid won their Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich, his friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov likely feels differently. 'The Eagle' is a noted Real Madrid fan, even having met the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

The pair snapped a picture, which was meaningful to Nurmagomedov, given Ronaldo's status as a Real Madrid icon. He even got a jersey from the Portuguese star at the time. Nurmagomedov has spoken positively of the encounter, often characterizing Ronaldo as a true professional and athlete.