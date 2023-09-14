Danielle Kelly with a chip on her shoulder against Jessa Khan: “I'm gonna probably be the underdog”

Danielle Kelly admits there’s a chip on her shoulder as she prepares to make her ONE Championship return for the most pivotal assignment of her career.

The Silver Fox BJJ athlete, who's undefeated in three appearances on the global stage, meets old foe Jessa Khan for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday, September 29.

Two years since her defeat to the Cambodian-American phenom, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has developed her arsenal to make sure she’ll be better prepared should the two cross paths again.

Reflecting on her preparation for her rematch versus Khan inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she told Sherdog:

“For this camp, I’ve been trained mostly for the worst-case scenarios. In this case, like I'm gonna probably be the underdog, I'm not favored at all, which I don't expect to be. I feel like you know, she's the world champion.”

Danielle Kelly was eager to run it back versus the Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy athlete after her defeat. Unfortunately, both superstars went their separate ways on a path of improvement.

Kelly signed a deal with ONE Championship, where she’s gone undefeated in three fights against Mei Yamaguchi, Mariia Molchanova, and Ayaka Miura.

On the other hand, Khan defeated some of the best grapplers in the realm to gain a gold medal at the IBJJF Worlds this year.

With some tension between the pair and the opportunity for Danielle Kelly to settle an old score, expect fireworks when these two collide at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free in U.S. primetime.