Danielle Kelly plans to unleash her ‘true self’ in title match vs. Jessa Khan: “I’ll just prove that I deserve what I got”

Danielle Kelly is ready to show the world that she deserves to be a world champion.

ONE Fight Night 14 will feature the highly anticipated return of the submission specialist as she looks to make history by becoming the first-ever ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Standing in her way of that task will be decored Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation Jessa Khan. Riding a five-match win streak, Khan will go into the contest with a heap of momentum and an undeniable amount of confidence, compounded by the fact that she already owns a victory over Danielle Kelly.

Despite what may seem like unsurmountable odds, Kelly believes this is nothing more than an opportunity to show the world that she is worthy of being called a world champion:

“If I beat her, it’s going to make me look really good,” Kelly said in an interview with Combat Press. “I feel just because you’re a world champion, you shouldn’t just get anything fancy. I’ve really had to work hard to get where I’m at, and when I beat her I’ll just prove that I deserve what I got, the title. I’m focusing on beating her and being my true self.”

See the full interview below:

So far, Danielle Kelly is undefeated in ONE Championship, delivering three very impressive performances against three very different opponents. But with all due respect to Mei Yamaguchi, Mariia Molchanova, and Ayaka Miura, Kelly has not faced a woman as talented as Jessa Khan inside the circle.

Will Kelly hold an advantage having already experienced what it’s like to compete on combat sports’ biggest stage, or will Jessa Khan show the world that she once again has Kelly’s number?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.