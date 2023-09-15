Danielle Kelly on rough preparation for Jessa Khan: “It hasn't really been easy”

BJJ superstar Danielle Kelly recently admitted that training for Jessa Khan hasn’t been easy.

The Philadelphia native is undergoing a strenuous training camp for this year’s appearance at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. After a long wait, Kelly will finally fight former Who’s Number One rival Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title.

As such, she’s been fixated on avenging her loss to Khan. Speaking to Sherdog this week, Kelly gave an update on her camp this year as she prepares for the rematch of the century.

“I've been super busy with this camp, you know. I’ve been traveling a lot, training with my teammates, and game planning, especially for my opponent, so it hasn't really been easy at all."

Kelly continued to add:

“I feel pretty good. It’s been really cool [to compete at a place like ONE Championship. You know, I'm sure you know I've been over there throughout the past year. I've only competed once this past year and then last year twice.”

Watch the full interview with Sherdog below:

Danielle Kelly is a seasoned ONE Championship grappler compared to her opponent - who will only now be staging her debut. Having been under the spotlight three consecutive times certainly gives her an advantage, which she hopes to utilize to the best of her abilities.

However, Jessa Khan is not your average grappler - she does her best when the stakes are highest. She dominated Kelly in FloGrappling’s Who’s Number One by decision in February 2021, and has recently re-asserted herself as a 2023 IBJJF world champion in the light-featherweight division on June 4.

With their match quickly approaching, fans are therefore excited to see what Danielle Kelly will bring to the table against the world’s best.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be broadcast live from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29. All ONE Fight Night events are streamed for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.