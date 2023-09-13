MMA
  • Danielle Kelly well prepared for next opponent Jessa Khan: “I've been studying her matches”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Sep 13, 2023 16:47 GMT
Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan - Photo by ONE Championship
ONE Championship atomweight submission grappling phenom Danielle Kelly is laser focused on her upcoming fight, and it’s a big one. It’s an opportunity Kelly has been waiting her entire career for.

Not only will Kelly be vying for the highly coveted ONE Championship golden belt, but she will also get the chance to defeat a former tormentor who beat her not too long ago.

Kelly is set to face Cambodian-American IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Speaking to ONE Championship veteran commentator Mitch Chilson on an Instagram live session recently, Kelly said she has done her due diligence on Khan and is ready to get this win back.

Kelly said:

“I've been studying her matches, both her gi and no-gi matches over the years. I've even been studying her opponents and we've competed against the same people that are all high-level.”

Kelly is heading into this matchup full of confidence, and she knows that if she plays her cards right, she could end up being the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

She added that her training has been spot on so far:

“You know, I think, that's gonna benefit me a lot too, training with high-level girls. The girls I train with are pretty tough and they're unknown. So I think that's going to really help me with my match coming up.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by Taimoor Malik
