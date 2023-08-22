Danny Kingad withdraws, Eko Roni to take on Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 15

Eko Roni Saputra will take on ‘Wolf Warrior’ Hu Yong at ONE Fight Night 15 after Danny Kingad was forced out of the flyweight tie due to an ankle injury.

The promotion confirmed the news on its official site earlier today, as the returning Indonesian superstar hopes to get back to winning ways after dropping his lengthy unbeaten streak to No.2-ranked Kingad this past February.

On his end, Hu Yong hopes to extend his run of victories to three, with an eye on a ranked spot in the stacked division.

‘Wolf Warrior’ arrived on the global stage of the promotion after racking up four back-to-back wins at ONE Hero Series throughout 2019. In his debut, he showed good composure and all-around ability to gain a unanimous decision over Yodkaikaew Fairtex.

When he returned for his sophomore appearance, he came out short on the judges’ scorecard against former ONE flyweight world title challenger and No.4-ranked Yuya Wakamatsu.

He has been in red-hot form since that loss, though, knocking out former divisional king Geje Eustaquio and South Korean flyweight prospect Woo Sung Hoon.

With a resume against some of the most elite competitors within the weight class, Hu Yong knows he could be knocking on a spot in the upper echelons of the division with a win inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

However, Saputra would try to ruin his plans as he aims to push himself back into the winner’s circle on the stacked bill. With so much at stake for both men in Bangkok, fans can expect both athletes to bring their best versions at ONE Fight Night 15.

The entire bill will be live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.