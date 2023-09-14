“Definitely expecting a clinic” - Fight fans in bated breath for Rodtang vs. Superlek mega fight in Bangkok

The epic showdown between Thai icons Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon is just a few short days away.

After years of anticipation, fans will finally be treated to what many consider to be the biggest fight in the history of the sport on September 22. Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder Rodtang will put his gold on the line as he meets one of the promotion’s most active fighters, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek.

After scoring four wins since the beginning of the year, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will look to bag arguably the biggest win of his career as he faces a man who is considered by many to be the most vicious striker the sport has ever seen. Moreover, Rodtang, his next opponent, has never experienced defeat in the art of eight limbs since signing with ONE Championship.

“It's the final countdown ⏳ We're just 10 days away from the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title mega-fight between Rodtang and Superlek! Let us know where you're tuning in from 🌎”

Combat sports fans are chomping at the bits to see Rodtang and Superlek finally settle things inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Lighting up the comments section on Instagram, fans shared both their excitement and their predictions for the massive Muay Thai showdown.

“Definitely expecting a clinic from both guys! Potential for fight of the year 🤷🏻‍♂️ let’s hope it lives up to expectations !!!”

“Team Superlek but Rodtang is super human💪”

“Big one! 🔥”

“YES YES YES YES”

“Can't wait for it @rodtang_jimungnon @superlek789 🔥”

“As a fan of the sport this is epic, as a fan of both this sucks”

Are you Team Rodtang or Team Superlek? Let us know in the comments section and don’t forget to tune into ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 for the most anticipated Muay Thai fight in ONE history.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.