 Denice Zamboanga expects a close contest between ‘aggresive’ Danielle Kelly and ‘technical’ Jessa Khan

An inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion will be crowned when Danielle Kelly faces Jessa Khan in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday, on September 29. Live in U.S. primetime, some of the best female martial artists in the promotion will headline a monumental event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Alongside fellow martial artists who will compete in world championship contests in MMA and Muay Thai, Kelly and Khan will look to represent submission grappling by putting on an exciting contest. Having faced each other in the past, both women are sure to carry the experience of their first meeting from 2021 into this bout.

Despite Khan walking away with the win two years ago, Kelly is confident that she has improved and gained valuable experience since then. In the time between their matches, the 27-year-old has been building her name in ONE Championship and familiarising herself with the promotion.

Khan, on the other hand, will be making her debut this week despite signing with the promotion last year. Having won an IBJJF world championship earlier this year, the two competitors have had totally different career paths that have led both of them back to one another.

In an exclusive interview with The MMA Superfan, Denice Zamboanga predicted the match-up, pointing out the experience of Danielle Kelly inside the Circle could be a defining factor this time around.

She said:

“For me, Kelly is fast. She’s fast and aggressive in her attacks when it comes to grappling. Khan, meanwhile, is more of a technical fighter. Both have kind of similar styles but Kelly has the experience in ONE Championship. Maybe once they’re inside the cage, the ONE Championship Circle will be more familiar to Kelly.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.