Denice Zamboanga on ‘powerful’ Stamp Fairtex: “Muay Thai really is her specialty”

Third-ranked ONE women’s atomweight MMA contender ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga has no doubt in her mind that her Thai ‘bestie,’ former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex will be a mixed martial arts world champion in her next fight.

Stamp, the no.1-ranked contender, is set to face no.2-ranked ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. Stamp and Ham will compete for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent guest appearance, Zamboanga said she believes Stamp’s acclaimed Muay Thai game will get the job done against the experienced veteran Ham.

‘The Menace’ said:

“I think so, yeah. Stamp trains on the pads twice a day, so I feel that it’s where her power comes from. Muay Thai really is her specialty.”

Indeed, the 25-year-old Thai phenom is one of the most dangerous strikers in all of MMA, and because Zamboanga is her former training partner at Fairtex gym in Thailand, the Filipina knows exactly what Stamp is capable of.

Will Stamp take home the gold and become an unprecedented three-sport ONE world champion? Zamboanga seems to think so, and she will be hoping to face her ‘bestie’ in the Circle one day to challenge for the world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event.