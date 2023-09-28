Denice Zamboanga recalls her two epic duels with “well-experienced MMA fighter” Ham Seo Hee

Filipino atomweight fighter Denice Zamboanga has already faced South Korean Ham Seo Hee twice. While she lost both bouts by decisions, she said that a lot of takeaways came from the duels, which she is now using in her career.

The two first met in September 2021 in the Philippines in a ONE atomweight MMA world grand prix quarterfinal clash. ‘Hamzzang’ took the contest by way of a controversial split decision.

The fighters then battled in a rematch six months later also in Manila. But unlike in the first encounter, Ham was more convincing and dominant en route to a unanimous decision win.

In an interview with MMA Mania, Zamboanga shared that one of the takeaways from her fights with Ham Seo Hee is how conditioned she is during competitions and how she makes full use of her experience.

‘The Menace’ said:

“Fighting Ham twice is like fighting a really well-experienced MMA fighter.”

“I would say her body condition [was her best trait]. I made a mistake on [managing my] weight during those camps. But right now after the fight with Ham, I learned how to condition my body, but still no excuses. No one beat me in our division except Ham. I just keep working hard to reach my goal.”

It is these qualities that Zamboanga is expecting Ham Seo Hee to bring when she vies for the interim ONE women’s atomweight world title against Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex this week.

The two top atomweight contenders will battle in the headlining showdown at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ham Seo Hee is looking to extend her impressive nine-fight winning streak, the last three in ONE, in her fight at hand while also adding ‘world champion’ in her resume.

Meanwhile, Stamp is out to make history by becoming a three-sport ONE world champion, having once simultaneously held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.