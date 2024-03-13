Denice Zamboanga says fight against Stamp will rekindle "serious" and "happy moments" during Fairtex Training Center days

Filipino atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga is excited for her scheduled title clash with divisional queen Stamp Fairtex later this year. She is expecting it to bring back memories from when they were still training together in Thailand.

‘The Menace’ is set to challenge the Thai superstar in a marquee match this June in Bangkok, which will be available to American fight fans in U.S. primetime.

In an interview with GMA News Online, Zamboanga shared that she had good memories of training with Stamp at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, something that should come back in the lead-up to and during their scheduled showdown.

The 27-year-old fighter said:

"Back when we trained together, we sparred seriously, but after that were happy moments. I think that would be the case for this fight.”

The showdown with Denice Zamboanga will be Stamp's first defense of the ONE atomweight MMA world title, which she claimed back in September 2023 with a third-round TKO over South Korean Ham Seo Hee.

Denice Zamboanga riding two-fight winning run heading into Stamp clash

Denice Zamboanga is looking to build on back-to-back victories heading into her title clash with reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex in the middle of this year.

The latest of the Filipino fighter’s victories came in April 2023, when she defeated Brazil's Julie Mezabarba by unanimous decision. Previous to that, she hacked out a split decision win over Lin Heqin of China in December 2022.

The consecutive wins came after Zamboanga hit a rough patch, losing back-to-back matches at the hands of Ham Seo Hee in September 2021 and March 2022. The losses are the only blemishes in seven fights to date for her under ONE Championship.

Against Stamp, she hopes to realize her world title goals, something she believes she is already primed for after all she has gone through in her ONE journey.