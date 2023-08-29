Denice Zamboanga says Stamp Fairtex’s work ethic is ‘different from what fans see on social media’

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is full of energy and joie de vivre, as evidenced by her electric Stamp dances and TikToks. At times, she can be accused of being too lighthearted and not serious enough in training.

However, former her Fairtex training partner, No.3-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga, says Stamp is completely different from what fans see on social media.

On the surface, Stamp is always playing pranks on her teammates and starring in comedic skits, but once the cameras are off, Zamboanga says she goes into ‘beast mode’.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Zamboanga said:

“Training with Stamp is fun. She’s very playful. But when there’s a fight coming up, she’s serious about it. In training camp, Stamp is a beast. She works very hard and takes things very seriously. She’s always focused, which is different from what fans see on social media.”

Stamp is going to need to be extra serious in preparing for her next fight, which is arguably the biggest of her young career thus far.

No.1-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender and former ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex is set to face the No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event.