Denis Puric believes win over Rodtang will be the start of something special: “It’ll be time to set new goals”

Veteran striker Denis Puric said a lot is riding on his scheduled showdown with Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon next month. He believes that a victory over 'The Iron Man' will open more opportunities for him moving forward.

The 39-year-old Bosnian-Canadian fighter will take on ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang in a flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is part of a stacked card on offer at the event, which will air live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In a conversation with Bolasport.com, Denis Puric spoke about the significance of a victory over Rodtang in their upcoming fight at this stage of his long martial arts career.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"Yeah, beating Rodtang means I reached the goal. That means I've reached one of my goals, right? So then, it'll be time to set new goals, new records, break it, you know what I mean. Like it doesn't stop there, bro. It doesn't stop there."

Heading into ONE 167, Denis Puric is riding back-to-back victories, the most recent in April over United Kingdom's Jacob Smith by unanimous decision.

For his part, Rostang was last in action in September last year in an epic three-round catchweight Muay Thai battle with fellow ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Denis Puric is grateful for the support he is getting from his girlfriend

Denis Puric, 39, has had a long and established martial arts career but is still at it because of his passion for what he does and the support he has been getting from his girlfriend Liz.

He shared this in an interview with Calf Kick Sports, highlighting how he is very grateful for the support and inspiration that his partner has provided him as he continues to compete at the biggest of stage.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"My biggest supporter now, I think my girlfriend, man. She's like that's so much for me. She's my number one supporter. I think because you know she pushes me to do these things at this stage and it just helps me, man."

He added:

"So yeah, she was the missing thing that I've needed all this time. And I think I'm complete now and it's time to take over the world, brother."

Denis Puric is drawing from the same inspiration as he prepares for his return at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand, where he will battle Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing clash.