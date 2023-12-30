“Double trouble” - Fans clamor for Boxing Works pair Janet Todd, Jackie Buntan in world title matches in 2024

Boxing Works teammates and fellow ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai stars Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan are keeping themselves busy in the gym with the hopes of making a big splash in 2024. Both warrior queens are eager to start the new year with a bang.

Todd, who holds the ONE Atomweight kickboxing world title, lost her bid to become an undisputed two-sport world champion when she failed to defeat Allycia Helen Rodrigues in their unification bout for the undisputed ONE Atomweight Muay Thai throne at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

As for Buntan, her lone performance this year was an impressive one as she stopped Diandra Martin in the first round at ONE Championship's first-ever on-ground US live event, ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

The two stars were recently seen training in the gym together:

Fans reacted to the post with a lot of love for them:

Comments on the video

Instagram user @pitgerl77 had the perfect name for the Todd-Buntan duo:

"Double Trouble 🔥🔥"

@emmaedwards.mov seemed to be a proper Jackie Buntan fan:

"Can’t wait to see what the future champ accomplishes on @onechampionship in 2024. Let’s go @jackiebuntan 👊🔥"

@aumsivaa had the perfect proposition for ONE regarding the two warrior queens:

"Let's put these ladies on the same San Diego USA Card. Janet defends her KB Title 🏆. Jackie fights a title elimination 🔥👏."

Janet Todd bound for a massive world title unification bout against Phetjeeja

It seems that Janet Todd already has a guaranteed bout for 2024. It is going to be a good one as the American world champion has a new challenger. At ONE Friday Fights 46 last Friday, 21-year-old Thai phenom Phetjeeja soundly defeated the highly-touted Anissa Meksen via a unanimous decision for the interim ONE women's Atomweight kickboxing world title.

The win was the fifth straight one for 'The Queen' this year, capping off an extremely impressive 2023. With five wins with four stoppages in the promotion in just one year, on top of a staggering 13-fight winning streak, Phetjeeja might very well be the toughest challenger Todd has ever faced.

Are you excited about Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan's exploits in 2024? Sound off in the comments section.