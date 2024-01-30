At the end of the day, Superlek Kiatmoo9’s harshest critic will always be himself.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion proved he is indeed one of the best strikers on the planet last Sunday in the main event of ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan.

‘The Kicking Machine’ outstruck Takeru Segawa in an epic five-round battle to retain his crown. But despite another stellar outing where he beat up the challenger’s left leg for 15 minutes, Superlek believes he didn’t live up to his own standards.

The Thai wrecking machine said during his ONE 165 post-event interview:

“First of all, I must say that I am very happy and glad to be having the opportunity to fight here in Japan. I must thank Kun Chatri for this opportunity. In terms of what happened during the fight, I thought that I didn't perform 100 percent like I wanted to. I feel like there are many parts or many opportunities that I could have struck better, and definitely, there's one part where Takeru landed his fists on my face, and I was quite dizzy. But I'm glad that everything turned out OK.”

Superlek was talking about Takeru’s wild burst in round three, where he cornered the champion near the ring ropes and unleashed some lightning-quick combinations to the body.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym star, however, displayed incredible grit and resiliency to power through adversity and assert his dominance in the championship rounds.

Chatri Sityodtong says Superlek is "number one in the world"

After defending his throne against a worthy challenger, Superlek expressed his desire to take on bigger challenges by possibly moving to bantamweight.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong voiced his support for ‘The Kicking Machine’s' wishes and believes he’ll also find success in the 145-pound ranks.

The promotion’s head honcho said in the post-event interviews:

“I think Superlek can fight in flyweight as well as bantamweight. Let's see, but I have very big plans for Superlek, he's the number one in the world.”