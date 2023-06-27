Former UFC heavyweight fighter Braxton Smith has been handed a two-year ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) due to a violation related to the use of exogenous testosterone.

Braxton Smith has been suspended by the USADA following a positive urine sample for the use of exogenous testosterone and its precursors. The sample was collected during two out-of-competition tests on April 19 and May 4, as well as one in-competition test on May 6, which coincided with his fight against Parker Porter at UFC 288. The USADA's notification delay resulted in the three tests being counted as a single violation.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Braxton Smith has accepted a two year sanction from USADA as a result of three positive tests for exogenous administration of testosterone (and/or it's precursors) Braxton Smith has accepted a two year sanction from USADA as a result of three positive tests for exogenous administration of testosterone (and/or it's precursors) https://t.co/7ufv4mnKoY

'A Beautiful Monster' has been one of the casualties of the recent roster cuts made by the promotion. His debut proved to be a major setback as he suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Parker Porter. Smith holds the distinction of being a former Peak Fighting heavyweight champion and possesses a career record of 5 wins and 2 losses.

According to USADA standards, Smith will be eligible to resume his competitive career on April 19, 2025. However, it is worth noting that the New Jersey State Athletic Commission has not yet made a public decision regarding potential sanctions in relation to Smith's case. Therefore, the exact repercussions from the commission are still pending.

Fans scoff as ex-UFC heavyweight Braxton Smith gets banned by USADA

The ban handed down by USADA to former UFC heavyweight contender Braxton Smith has been met with ridicule from fans. The decision to suspend Smith has been met with widespread mockery among MMA enthusiasts.

"At least now I feel like he wasn’t cut strictly due to performance😂 was sympathetic to him not being in fighting shape due to coming straight from the couch on 3 days notice and thought he should at least get a chance to get one fight with a full camp for being a good sport."

"All those steroids to gas out in 90 seconds 💀"

"Never heard of this guy."

"He needs milk, not roids."

Connor Bedard @BedardBets @SpinninBackfist Steroids have nothing to do with cardio you simpleton @SpinninBackfist Steroids have nothing to do with cardio you simpleton

