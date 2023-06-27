Create

Ex-UFC heavyweight Braxton Smith slapped with 2-year ban by USADA for exogenous testosterone violation

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Jun 27, 2023 21:35 GMT
Former UFC heavyweight Braxton Smith
Former UFC heavyweight Braxton Smith [Image Courtesy: @beautifulmonster_mma on Instagram]

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Braxton Smith has been handed a two-year ban by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) due to a violation related to the use of exogenous testosterone.

Braxton Smith has been suspended by the USADA following a positive urine sample for the use of exogenous testosterone and its precursors. The sample was collected during two out-of-competition tests on April 19 and May 4, as well as one in-competition test on May 6, which coincided with his fight against Parker Porter at UFC 288. The USADA's notification delay resulted in the three tests being counted as a single violation.

Check out the statement from USADA below:

Braxton Smith has accepted a two year sanction from USADA as a result of three positive tests for exogenous administration of testosterone (and/or it's precursors) https://t.co/7ufv4mnKoY

'A Beautiful Monster' has been one of the casualties of the recent roster cuts made by the promotion. His debut proved to be a major setback as he suffered a knockout loss at the hands of Parker Porter. Smith holds the distinction of being a former Peak Fighting heavyweight champion and possesses a career record of 5 wins and 2 losses.

According to USADA standards, Smith will be eligible to resume his competitive career on April 19, 2025. However, it is worth noting that the New Jersey State Athletic Commission has not yet made a public decision regarding potential sanctions in relation to Smith's case. Therefore, the exact repercussions from the commission are still pending.

Fans scoff as ex-UFC heavyweight Braxton Smith gets banned by USADA

The ban handed down by USADA to former UFC heavyweight contender Braxton Smith has been met with ridicule from fans. The decision to suspend Smith has been met with widespread mockery among MMA enthusiasts.

Twitter user @MPersellin70 poked fun at Smith's departure from the UFC:

"At least now I feel like he wasn’t cut strictly due to performance😂 was sympathetic to him not being in fighting shape due to coming straight from the couch on 3 days notice and thought he should at least get a chance to get one fight with a full camp for being a good sport."
@aaronbronsteter @mma_orbit At least now I feel like he wasn’t cut strictly due to performance😂was sympathetic to him not being in fighting shape due to coming straight from the couch on 3 days notice and thought he should at least get a chance to get one fight with a full camp for being a good sport

Another user @ALDEN_117 remarked:

"All those steroids to gas out in 90 seconds 💀"
@aaronbronsteter All those steroids to gas out in 90 seconds 💀

@Ramirez1Esa reacted:

"Never heard of this guy."
@MMAJunkie Never heard of this guy

@alzz30 commented:

"He needs milk, not roids."
@SpinninBackfist He needs milk, not roids

Check out some more reactions below:

@SpinninBackfist Lol what a Bum
@SpinninBackfist Steroids have nothing to do with cardio you simpleton
@MMAJunkie Didn't even last 1 ufc fight lol
@SpinninBackfist That is actually absurd

Quick Links

Edited by Micah Curtis
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...