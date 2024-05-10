"Exposed him just like he said" - Fans react as Sean O'Malley finally releases footage of Alexandre Pantoja TKO

Sean O'Malley and Alexandre Pantoja have sparred before, which the reigning UFC flyweight champion often brings up in interviews. As it turns out, the events of the sparring session were not in the Brazilian's favor. O'Malley recently shared footage of their tussle, and it appears that it was 'Sugar' who got the better of it.

The encounter occurred in 2016, when neither man was yet in the UFC. As O'Malley recounts, the finish occurred in round one, with him landing a hard round kick to the body, which caused Pantoja to immediately drop his arms and circle along the fence before surrendering, as he could not continue.

Check out Sean O'Malley hurting Alexandre Pantoja with a body kick:

O'Malley's decision to post the clip on X/Twitter has caused fans to flock to under it in droves, forming a thread of reactions to the incident. One fan remarked on how young O'Malley looked in the clip. As it was in 2016, he was either 21 or 22, depending on whether it took place before or after his birthday.

"You look at most 16 in this video that's crazy"

Another fan, while impressed by the kick, challenged O'Malley to post the entire sparring session, implying that parts of it are being omitted.

"That kick hurt him. Post the entire spar cmon man let's see the full story - we see how it ended."

Others opined that O'Malley exposed the flyweight titleholder with the clip.

"LOL O'Malley exposed him just like he said"

However, more fans urged him to post all of the sparring footage he had, outright accusing him of trying to make Pantoja look as bad as possible.

"Post the whole footage lil bro stop cutting clips to make yourself look better"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to the sparring session

Whether this could eventually lead to a champion vs. champion bout, however, remains to be seen.

Sean O'Malley releases a previous clip of him sparring Alexandre Pantoja

This isn't the first time that Sean O'Malley has shared a clip of him and Alexandre Pantoja sparring. On May 5, the bantamweight champion added a snippet of it on his reaction video to UFC 301, which Pantoja headlined. The clip, which was from the same sparring session, showed him taking Pantoja down.

Check out Sean O'Malley taking Alexandre Pantoja down (0:15):

It marks a curious rivalry of sorts for O'Malley, who is currently expected to defend his bantamweight crown against the streaking Merab Dvalishvili. A matchup with Pantoja seems like a distant possibility for now.