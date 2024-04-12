Former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O willing to climb the ladder back to contention: "I can fight anyone"

Thai legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama believes he has one more good world title run left in him. The 37-year-old veteran is willing to take on any opponent in order to prove he's still got it.

Speaking to fans and media at the official ONE Friday Fights 58 post-event press conference, Nong-O expressed interest in continuing his career and says it doesn't matter who stands in front of him in the ring.

The Evolve MMA representative stated:

"It's all up to ONE Championship and also the fans. Whoever the fans want to see, I can fight anyone."

Nong-O was victorious in his most recent outing, where he snapped a two-fight losing streak to claim a satisfying win against a young opponent. The 37-year-old took care of business against fellow Thai 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, winning via unanimous decision after three hard-fought rounds.

The two met at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 6th. Fans in the United States and Canada watched the action unfold via global pay-per-view at watch.ONEFC.com.

Nong-O Hama relieved to be in the winner's circle again: "I had not won for a few fights"

Losing the world title was painful enough, especially in the manner that he did. But former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama says he was relieved to finally savor the sweet taste of victory after a recent two-fight skid.

Nong-O lost the bantamweight Muay Thai gold to Jonathan Haggerty in mid-2023, and, not long after, lost by stoppage to Scottish sensation Nico Carrillo.

Despite his recent win over Kulabdam, however, Nong-O doesn't believe it warrants an immediate world title shot. He says he needs a few more in order to make it back to the conversation.

Nong-O told the media:

"Yes, I'm very happy to win this fight because I had not won for a few fights. I'm not sure about [a title shot right away]. But the one thing I know is that I'll keep improving myself and just keep focusing on my training."

At least for now, Nong-O has proven that fighting isn't just a young man's game.

Poll : Is Nong-O Hama worthy of another shot at ONE gold? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion