Fabricio Andrade expects Superlek to continue dominant run, but won’t rule out ‘tough’ Rodtang

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade has got his eyes on one of the most anticipated contests of the year taking place next month.

At ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his world title at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Standing across from him inside the ring will be another of the world’s best strikers, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The pair were previously scheduled to meet at ONE Fight Night 8 earlier this year, but ‘The Iron Man’ was forced to withdraw from the contest due to an injury, delaying the hotly anticipated striking fiesta.

With the date drawing closer, fans can’t wait to see these two men who are the very best in their fields go toe-to-toe at the ‘Mecca of Muay Thai’ in a clash for the ages.

Producing dominant runs under the ONE Championship banner, the collision course between the dominant Muay Thai champion and the man they call ‘The Kicking Machine’ is finally coming to an end.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Fabricio Andrade pointed out two factors that both men hold over one another in the fight:

“Superlek has got a big advantage because he has got more weapons, but Rodtang is a tough guy, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

Andrade will return two weeks after ONE Friday Fights 34, where he will try to become a two-sport world champion.

Facing Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world champion at ONE Fight Night 15, it’s set to be an action packed few weeks for ONE Championship fans.

The entire event will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active subscription.